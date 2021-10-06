About 1.5-million R350 grant applicants who chose ‘cash send’ option have not been paid

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) says almost 1.5-million R350 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries who chose the “cash send” payment option have not been paid.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the delay was due to Sassa not finalising a deal with banking institutions.

Letsatsi said applicants who chose the cardless payment method have not been paid yet because Sassa had to go through a procurement process to use this method with the banks, and National Treasury approval is needed.

“As soon as Treasury approves our request, we will pay every cent owed to this category of beneficiaries without wasted time. We empathise with them but we also have a responsibility to follow the law,” he said.

Letsatsi advised applicants who chose the cardless payment option at ATMs to provide their bank details to ensure speedy payment.

“If they do not provide banking details by Thursday, Sassa will arrange to pay them through the SA Post Office (Sapo) for August, September and October 2021,” he said.