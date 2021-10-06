WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission Constitutional Court judge interviews day 3
The Judicial Service Commission will on Wednesday interview five remaining candidates for the Constitutional Court, before making their recommendations on who should fill the vacant positions.
The interviews were a rerun of those conducted in April after the first round was set aside by an order of the high court.
This followed an application by the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, which described the April interviews as “a sham” and unlawful.
TimesLIVE