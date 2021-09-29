Taxi associations distance themselves from ‘fake’ list of social media demands
Members of the taxi industry in Gqeberha have slammed social media posts purporting to contain a list of demands they expect the public to adhere to.
One of the “demands” on the list states that families going on holiday are to carry a family photograph with them when travelling in private vehicles. ..
