Either no water or it’s murky and brown, Knysna hospitality industry complains

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Digital reporter



Sporadic water supply coupled with the resource occasionally appearing murky or discoloured has raised the ire of an already struggling hospitality industry in Knysna.



But despite the hotel and bed-and-breakfast owners claiming to have raised the issue with the municipality, mayor Elrick van Aswegen said on Wednesday that “nothing is wrong with our water”...