Qonce bank evacuated after bomb scare

A bank in Qonce (previously King William’s Town) had to be evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after the manager received a bomb threat.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the manager of an FNB branch in the town received a letter at about 3pm saying there was an explosive device somewhere in the building.

“Immediately all staff and customers were evacuated and police alerted.

“A thorough search was conducted by the K9 Unit and the Bomb Disposal Unit.

“However, no devices were found,” Naidu said.

The incident is under investigation.

HeraldLIVE