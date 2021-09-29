Funding trips up talented Komani athletes

By Simtembile Mgidi -

While two talented teens from Komani had the drive and determination to qualify for the provincial netball team, a lack of funding and time might see the aspiring athletes fall just short of representing their province.



Siwamkele Makhumsha and Asavela Mbewu, both 16, of Bulelani Senior Secondary School in Ezibeleni, Komani, were recently selected for the provincial under-16 netball team participating in the national tournament at the weekend...