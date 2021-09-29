Full Bayworld revamp to cost at least R3bn — MBDA
Development incorporating 13 projects must also ‘bulk up on SMME component’
Bayworld’s ambitious R2.2bn upgrade is likely to cost at least a further R800m.
This is according to Mandela Bay Development Agency planning and development manager Dorelle Sapere...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.