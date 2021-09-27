Terrifying video of taxi chasing down e-hailer emerges

Datsun Go driver was ferrying passenger when high-speed chase in Sydenham Road ensued

A frightening video of a taxi driver in pursuit of an e-hailer during a high-speed chase on Monday emerged as the latest documented incident of the alleged intimidation levelled against e-hailers on the road.



In the video, the driver of a white Quantum taxi is seen chasing down an e-hailer in Sydenham Road in Gqeberha...