Terrifying video of taxi chasing down e-hailer emerges
Datsun Go driver was ferrying passenger when high-speed chase in Sydenham Road ensued
A frightening video of a taxi driver in pursuit of an e-hailer during a high-speed chase on Monday emerged as the latest documented incident of the alleged intimidation levelled against e-hailers on the road.
In the video, the driver of a white Quantum taxi is seen chasing down an e-hailer in Sydenham Road in Gqeberha...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.