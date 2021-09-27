News

Divers search for Western Cape man who fell off paddle ski

Suthentira Govender Senior reporter 27 September 2021
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF.COM

Police divers will resume their search on Monday for a man who fell off his paddle ski and disappeared under water in Kalk Bay on Sunday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander in Simon’s Town Darren Zimmerman said they received several reports of a drowning at Kalk Bay in front of the Harbour House restaurant.

Zimmerman said a rescue team was dispatched to the scene.

"On arrival we found two bystanders in the water, one armed with an NSRI pink rescue buoy who had both volunteered to enter the water to try to rescue a 32-year-old-male  who had fallen off a paddle ski about 30m offshore before disappearing under water.

“An extensive air, sea and shoreline search commenced, which included NSRI rescue swimmers free dive sweeping line search efforts, but despite the extensive search there was no sign of the missing man.”

Zimmerman said police divers joined the search but were unsuccessful in locating the man.

“Police divers, supported by Cape Town fire and rescue service divers, will continue in an ongoing search and recovery operation.

“While family of the missing man has not been located it is believed he resides in Kalk Bay and is known to locals.

“Police have opened an investigation.”

