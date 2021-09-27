Ramaphosa to incoming ANC councillors: ‘We are going to cook you’

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa wants his party’s young councillor candidates to emulate Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s selflessness and his own spirit when he agreed to lead mineworkers as a 30-year-old in 1982.

Speaking at an impromptu candidate preview event at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, Ramaphosa said the party leadership will make sure its councillors, especially the youth, embody ethical servant leadership and are fit and proper for public office.

“We are going to cook you. We will cook you so you become the fit and proper councillors our people want to see,” he said.

The ANC revealed last week that at least a quarter of the more than 10,000 candidates it registered are young people, with the youngest candidate 20 years old.

Sixteen of them were present at Ramaphosa’s event on Sunday night.

He called on them, and other young candidates, to honour the principle of selfless service to which the late Madikizela-Mandela dedicated her life.

Sunday marked the 85th anniversary of Madikizela-Mandela’s birth.

“The hopes and aspirations of people in communities across SA rest with these candidates we have before us as well as the thousands of others across the length and the breadth of our country.

“We all have high expectations of them,” said Ramaphosa.

He said they expected candidates to display leadership as they go out to convince voters to vote for the ANC, and as they inspire the party’s volunteers through the example of hard work, discipline and dedication.

Ramaphosa said young people should take a leaf from his book when he was elected to lead mineworkers in the early 1980s at the age of 30.

“I envy you for where you are,” he said.