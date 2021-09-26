Deal Party business premises robbed

Four suspects are being sought after a business robbery in Deal Party on Saturday night.

Two security guards were on duty at the premises in Burman Road in Gqeberha at about 9pm when the robbery took place.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said one of the guards had been patrolling the premises while the other remained at the guardhouse.

“The security official at the guardhouse was confronted by two armed suspects,” she said.

“As the second guard returned from her patrols, she was also confronted and tied up.

“While the two suspects guarded the officials, a white truck entered the premises and loaded boxes onto the vehicle.

“Afterwards, the suspects fled in the vehicle.”

The guards managed to free themselves and activated the alarm.

The contents of the stolen boxes are unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Mount Road police on 041-394-6243, or the nearest police station.

