Water disruptions due to leaking pipe

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has warned of possible water disruptions in the eastern and western suburbs due to a leak in the water transfer pipeline.

The municipality on Thursday said teams were on-site isolating the section, however, this necessitated the shutdown of the booster pumps, resulting in water shortages if storage is depleted.

The following areas may be affected: Rowallan Park, Francis Evatt Park, Hunters Retreat, Baywest, Parsonsvlei / Westbrook, Morningside, Kabega Park, Sherwood, Westering, Cotswold, Helenvale, Malabar, parts of Schauderville, Framesby, Sunridge Park, parts of Lorraine, parts of Theescombe, and Kamma Park.

Water tankers have meanwhile been deployed to the following locations:

Old Seaview Road, La Province;

Rowan Street, Rowallan Park;

Linton Grange Pick n Pay;

Hunters Retreat SPAR;

Paterson High School, Schauderville; and

Tankers may leave to refill but will return to the above locations. An update will be issued as soon as teams determine the extent of the damage.

