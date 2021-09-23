Ultra-runner kicks off epic journey
Athlete on a mission to protect rhinos and promote tourism
Gqeberha ultra-endurance athlete and avid animal activist Sharon Jessop set off on Wednesday to undertake a more than 650km run.
The athlete is set to be on the road for 22 days to remind South Africans that both the tourism industry and rhinos are equally endangered...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.