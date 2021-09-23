Nelson Mandela Bay voters confused after IEC address glitch
From Sherwood to Walmer township and Parsons Hill to Booysen Park — several Bay residents who tried to change their address at polling stations at the weekend were left puzzled after they were re-registered to vote at stations far from where they live.
The registration weekend was meant to give people a chance to register and those who had moved homes since the 2016 municipal polls an opportunity to update their addresses...
