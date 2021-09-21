Zuma says SA is becoming a 'constitutional dictatorship' as he speaks out after ConCourt loss

Former President Jacob Zuma says SA is moving from a democracy to a constitutional dictatorship.

This after the Constitutional Court on Friday gave its verdict on the former president's rescission application. Zuma had asked the apex court to set aside his 15-month contempt of court jail sentence, which was handed down in June after he failed to comply with the court's order to appear before the state capture commission.

In a statement released by the Jacob Zuma Foundation on Monday evening, the former president lamented the decision, and accused the court of changing its own rules.

“The Constitutional Court in this case somehow found it fitting to deviate from its own rules and it was again another case of the laws and the constitution being bent and manipulated to specifically deal with Zuma,” he said in the statement.