Nearly R100m waiting to be claimed by three jackpot winners
Nearly R100m is waiting to be claimed by three punters who purchased jackpot winning tickets in the Powerball and Powerball Plus draws.
Lottery operator Ithuba has put out an appeal for the three to come forward and claim their millions.
Friday's PowerBall jackpot worth more than R85m was purchased on the day of the draw via the Absa banking app by a person who spent R75 on the winning ticket using the quick pick selection method to select the winning combination of 8, 10, 17, 26, 39, and PowerBall number 14.
“The PowerBall Plus jackpot from Tuesday’s draw on September 14 of over R11m was also won by two lucky players. Both PowerBall Plus tickets were purchased at Flip Flop Supermarket in Port Alfred, Eastern Cape,” Ithuba said in a statement on Tuesday.
“The first winner spent R240 on the winning ticket using the manual selection method and the second winner spent R150 and also opted for the manual selection method to select the winning numbers of 8, 13, 26, 36, 43, and PowerBall number 5”.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winners.
“We urge all players to check their PowerBall tickets. Winners of R50,000 and more must visit their nearest Ithuba office to process their winnings.
“Our winner services department is ready to receive the winners. The first step will be to validate the winning ticket and offer the winner free trauma counselling and financial advisory services to assist the winner with their financial planning, as we do with all winners of R50,000 and above,” said Mabuza.
Players using banking channels to play the lottery receive winnings below R49,999 paid directly into the bank account from which they played within 72 working hours, excluding weekends.
Winners bagging more than R50,000 are notified by the bank via sms and contacted telephonically to advise them of the win and refer them to the nearest Ithuba office to process the winning claim.
TimesLIVE