Nearly R100m waiting to be claimed by three jackpot winners

Nearly R100m is waiting to be claimed by three punters who purchased jackpot winning tickets in the Powerball and Powerball Plus draws.

Lottery operator Ithuba has put out an appeal for the three to come forward and claim their millions.

Friday's PowerBall jackpot worth more than R85m was purchased on the day of the draw via the Absa banking app by a person who spent R75 on the winning ticket using the quick pick selection method to select the winning combination of 8, 10, 17, 26, 39, and PowerBall number 14.

“The PowerBall Plus jackpot from Tuesday’s draw on September 14 of over R11m was also won by two lucky players. Both PowerBall Plus tickets were purchased at Flip Flop Supermarket in Port Alfred, Eastern Cape,” Ithuba said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The first winner spent R240 on the winning ticket using the manual selection method and the second winner spent R150 and also opted for the manual selection method to select the winning numbers of 8, 13, 26, 36, 43, and PowerBall number 5”.