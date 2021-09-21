These are the 10 best used cabriolets you can buy for under R200,000

Spring has sprung and warmer weather is most certainly on the way. SA’s generally temperate climate means ours is a country well suited to open-top motoring, particularly at this time of the year.

What are your options when shopping for a used convertible? Based on AutoTrader’s data covering the first eight months of 2021, there are plenty. However, here we’re going to concentrate on the most searched for sub-R200,000 choices — a price bracket that has proved especially popular with prospective buyers in this segment.

Munich’s premium automaker takes the first two spots on the table of most searched for open-top models, with around R40,000 separating the average list prices of the BMW 1 Series Cabriolet and BMW Z4 roadster, despite similar average mileage. The fifth-placed BMW 3 Series Cabriolet, meanwhile, has the oldest average registration year at 2002. Note that convertible versions of the 1 and 3 Series have since been shifted into the 2 and 4 Series line-ups, respectively.

The diminutive Fiat 500C boasts the most recent average registration year (2013) and lowest average mileage on the list. This model, of course, features a fixed-profile convertible body style, which means it effectively employs a full-length retractable fabric sunroof. The best of both worlds, if you will.