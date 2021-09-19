Vaccinations in Eastern Cape hit 1-million milestone

The Eastern Cape is the latest province to have fully vaccinated at least 1-million people.

By late last week, a total of 1,002,813 people had been fully vaccinated in the province, with those 60 and older accounting for the biggest percentage, according to health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth.

The MEC said the group accounted for about 62% of vaccinations administered in the province.

She said the progress made by the inoculation drive was contributing towards the goal of attaining herd immunity in the province.

The department has set a target of ensuring 4.5-million vaccinations by April 2022.

Meth said of the people vaccinated, 43,385 were health workers.

“Thus far, the department has administered a cumulative 1,929,675 jabs around the province, with 1,362,708 individuals having received either a single dose of Johnson and Johnson or both jabs of the Pfizer vaccine.

“The province continues to make strides towards reaching a broader community by implementing intensive vaccination campaigns.”

Meth said the Eastern Cape was using a community-based vaccination programme, deploying pop-up vaccination sites at shopping malls, Sassa pay points, community halls and churches.

Mobile units were also being used.

“There has been a targeted strategy to strengthen rural registrations and vaccinations around the province.”

Meth said the vaccination drive had been boosted by the arrival of Transnet Vaccine Train Transvaco.

The train is set to use the rail corridor to expand the reach of the government’s vaccination programme.

It will be stationed in Gqeberha until Friday before chugging along to East London.

Komani is expected to be the last stop in the province in December.

“We are grateful for our devoted health workers, for your courage, persistence and dedication.

“We want you to know that your sacrifices mean a great deal to the province.

“We truly are thankful for you and sending you love and positivity,” Meth said.

HeraldLIVE