Gauteng government promises to solve water and electricity woes ahead of elections

The Gauteng government has vowed to resolve the water and electricity supply crises in the province ahead of elections.

Human settlements, urban planning, cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile was speaking in Sandton on Friday about the province’s readiness for the elections.

“As a provincial government, we have been very concerned about the constant water and electricity outages experienced by our communities. We have been exploring options, along with all relevant stakeholders, to resolve these.

“The water and electricity supply crises in the province have seen many communities subjected to random, unscheduled power cuts, with some communities being without electricity for months and limited or no water supply for unacceptably long,” Maile said.

He said a status update meeting was held on Thursday between the provincial government and the Electoral Commission (IEC) to discuss the province’s state of readiness for the upcoming voter registration weekend.