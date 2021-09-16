Safety drive under way in Nelson Mandela Bay township schools

In a bid to prevent the scourge of crimes in schools, Eastern Cape police have partnered with various stakeholders on an awareness programme held in township schools in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The three-day programme kicked off at Masiphathisane High School in Motherwell on Tuesday and moved to Ndzondelelo High School in Kwazakhele on Wednesday.

The awareness programme saw a delegation which comprised senior management from the SAPS, Eastern Cape department of education, School Governing Body (SGB), Public Servants Associations of SA (PSA) and Old Mutual visit the schools.

Brigadier Thobela Mjali said he appreciated the initiative and committed the SAPS to continue supporting programmes of this nature.

“We owe it to our children to provide them with every support possible.

“Let us ensure that the youth in our communities have positive ways to spend their spare time through organised recreation and tutoring programmes,” Mjali said.

During the engagement, topics such as bullying, substance abuse, and gender-based violence and femicide were tackled at length.

The junior district commissioner, Vispol, Lithemba Manellie, also encouraged pupils to actively participate in endeavours that aimed to create safer communities.

The programme is expected to continue until Thursday.

