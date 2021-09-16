'I'm taking back that car because you didn't kill my husband': Allegation against woman arrested by Hawks

The Hawks have arrested a KwaZulu-Natal woman for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her husband.

Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo, Hawks spokesperson in the province, said 39-year-old Mbalenhle Xaba was arrested on Wednesday for conspiracy to commit murder and fraud.

“Members received information about a wife who hired a hitman to kill her husband in the Estcourt area.

“It is alleged that the couple was in the process of filing divorce papers.

“In November 2020 Xaba allegedly bought a motor vehicle and handed it over to the hired hitman as payment.

“The said hitman did not execute the hit. As a result Xaba demanded the vehicle back in order to give it to another hitman.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks and an intensive investigation was conducted.

“Xaba was then arrested and charged accordingly.”

She appeared in the Estcourt magistrate’s court on Wednesday and was remanded.

Mhlongo said the case was postponed to September 21.

TimesLIVE