Eastern Cape vaccine rollout takes to the tracks

Health department and Transnet team up in bid to bring Covid-19 shots to every corner of province

The Eastern Cape department of health and Transnet have joined forces to launch a mobile vaccine facility on rail in a bid to further ramp up the province’s vaccination rollout.



The Eastern Cape has also emerged as the leading province when it comes to the number of people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19...