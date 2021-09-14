News

Pretoria man found dead in bullet-riddled luxury vehicle

Suthentira Govender Senior reporter 14 September 2021
Police have recovered a shotgun and an R5 rifle in Ekurhuleni. File photo
A man was found dead in a luxury vehicle riddled with bullet holes in Pretoria on Monday night.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics found the vehicle “peppered with bullet holes”.

The shooting incident took place in Silverton.

“On closer inspection the male, believed to be in his thirties, was found seated in the driver's seat, having suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

“He was declared deceased on arrival. 

“The motive for the shooting and the events surrounding it are unclear and will form the subject of a SA Police Service investigation.”

