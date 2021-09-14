Now moms and babies caught up in taxi war
A heavily pregnant woman and two mothers with babies are the latest to be caught up in the ongoing intimidation of Nelson Mandela Bay e-hailing drivers.
On Monday, the women and children were held captive when their drivers were confronted by an angry mob and instructed to drive their vehicles to a taxi rank in Korsten under duress...
