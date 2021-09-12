VIDEO | Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga promises to be back at work soon
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga has vowed to be back at work after a car accident last month that saw two people killed.
“I thank God for his mercy shown upon me,” he said in a Facebook post...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.