Bold murals brighten up Humewood Beach Bridge

The brightly coloured painting of the corrugated concrete slabs under the Humewood Beach Bridge at Happy Valley already has people talking in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The murals — which will be lit up with UV black light bulbs — will make a bold statement to boost the city’s image as a tourism destination, with the bridge getting a much-needed facelift, which includes fixing the lights.

Economic development and tourism acting executive director Wandisile Makwabe said the area was a key tourist attraction.

“This is not just for beach activities but also as an entertainment venue for events and conferences that also contribute to tourism revenue generation.”

He said a contractor was hired, along with two artists.

The mural comes after the municipality called for artwork submissions that highlight the city’s unique, iconic marine life through a simplistic and attractive design that is easy to maintain.

As a reward, the municipality and the Nelson Mandela Bay tourism industry put together a prize for the winner.

The overall winner, Logan Ramage, was selected by the judges on April 1 with his design used as inspiration for the final mural.

“The design had to consider the overall maritime tourism resources available within the Bay, and also it had to work on the corrugated concrete panels,” Makwabe said.

“Furthermore, the overall design needed to be easy to maintain, in case of vandalism, with touch-up paint.

“We received some great ideas, with Ramage being declared the winner after looking at and considering all the design considerations.