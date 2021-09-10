Backing for ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Workplaces need mandatory shot in the arm, say experts

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has backed mandatory vaccinations in the workplace as businesses look at ways to encourage staff to get the Covid-19 jab.



Some business owners have already taken a stance of “no jab, no job” for future applicants, while other companies have introduced incentives such as shopping vouchers for those who can produce a vaccination card...