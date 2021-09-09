Disgruntled Nelson Mandela Bay workers storm meeting over danger pay demands
A Nelson Mandela Bay Local Labour Forum (LLF) meeting at City Hall was disrupted on Thursday by Samwu-affiliated workers demanding Covid-19 danger allowances.
About 30 members stormed the chamber where the meeting was being held. Some wore face masks, others not...
