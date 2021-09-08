Protesters gather at Gqeberha court to oppose bail for murder accused Quinton Scheepers

A group of frustrated northern areas residents staged a protest outside the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning calling for justice to be served and bail denied for the man alleged to have murdered Shenice Jonathan.



The group of about a dozen people, associated with the anti-gender-based violence organisation Enough, stood in solidarity as they prayed for Quinton Scheepers not to be released from custody...