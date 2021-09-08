Activists plead for Shenice’s alleged killer to be denied bail

Northern areas residents and members of the anti-gender-based violence organisation, Enough, came out to plead for justice for slain mother Shenice Jonathan on Wednesday, as the formal bail application of the man accused of her murder was expected to continue.



While their presence outside the Gqeberha magistrate’s court set the scene of a community fed up with the violence plaguing their streets, however, the matter was postponed after it emerged that the magistrate presiding over the case was ill...