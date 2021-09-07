'We've heard that he is not well': Ramaphosa welcomes Zuma's parole

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the release of his predecessor Jacob Zuma on medical parole.

In his closing remarks to the ANC national executive committee's lekgotla, which has been meeting since the weekend, Ramaphosa wished Zuma a quick recovery.

“We have also received and taken note of the decision by correctional services' national commissioner to release comrade Jacob Zuma from incarceration on medical parole. We welcome this. We've heard that he is not well and we'd like to wish him quick recovery as he's restored back to his home to be with his loved ones,” said Ramaphosa.

The department of correctional services announced on Sunday that Zuma was being placed on medical leave because of ill health. The announcement came 58 days after Zuma was admitted as an inmate at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

The department said in a statement: “Medical parole placement for Mr Zuma means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires.”