SA records 4,100 new Covid-19 cases as 6.6-million are now fully vaccinated

SA recorded 4,118 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

There were also 198 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period.

This means that there have been 2,824,063 total infections confirmed countrywide to date, and 83,617 confirmed fatalities.

Of the new cases, most were again in KwaZulu-Natal (1,163), with the Eastern Cape (1,005) the only other province to breach the 1,000-mark. The Free State (484) accounted for more cases than the Western Cape (434), while Gauteng recorded only 219 new infections in the past day.