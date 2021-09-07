Compatriots of SA aims to shake things up in northern areas

Party representing Khoi and San people unveils election candidates in number of Bay wards

While some parties have been trying to shake off being described as primarily representing the interests of black, white or coloured people, one of the newest parties in Nelson Mandela Bay says it is unashamedly pro-Khoi and San people.



Compatriots of SA (CSA), formed in 2018, is the latest party that wants control of Gqeberha’s City Hall, hoping the majority of Bay residents will place their faith in it when new councillors are elected between October 27 and November 1...