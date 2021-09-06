Gauteng teacher found dead in her apartment
Suspect traced to KZN hospital after allegedly poisoning himself
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed sadness at the death of a primary school teacher who was found dead in her Soweto flat.
“It is really disheartening to learn of the brutal and untimely death of Ms Lerato Mosia. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to her family and the entire school community,” said Lesufi in a statement.
Mosia had played a vital role as a teacher at the school and in her community, he said.
“A void has been created due to her passing and we will implore law enforcement agencies to apprehend those involved in her death.”
The department said the police were investigating circumstances surrounding the teacher's death.
“Our psychosocial unit has been dispatched to visit the school for necessary support to all affected.”
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a 22-year-old man suspected of Mosia's murder was under police guard in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal.
“Police received information about a woman who might have been killed and locked inside a flat in Jabulani. Police went to the flat and broke the door open. The body of a woman, with a stab wound on the upper body, was discovered,” Masondo said.
He said investigations led to KZN, where the suspect was found in hospital with a suspicion that he poisoned himself.
“The suspect was placed under police guard and will be charged with murder as soon as he recovers.
“Investigation is under way to establish the circumstances that led to the murder.”
TimesLIVE