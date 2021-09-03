Municipality gets stick for Bethelsdorp power woes

Residents living on opposite sides of Bethelsdorp — one in the informal settlement and the other from the suburb — have blamed the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for their electricity woes.



Rockridge Extension 7 residents have blamed the metro for what they say is failure to crack down on illegal electricity connections — while Riemvasmaak informal settlement residents who have admitted to illegally connecting from a nearby substation say the municipality forced their hand by failing to electrify their shacks...