Municipality gets stick for Bethelsdorp power woes
Residents living on opposite sides of Bethelsdorp — one in the informal settlement and the other from the suburb — have blamed the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for their electricity woes.
Rockridge Extension 7 residents have blamed the metro for what they say is failure to crack down on illegal electricity connections — while Riemvasmaak informal settlement residents who have admitted to illegally connecting from a nearby substation say the municipality forced their hand by failing to electrify their shacks...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.