Stoned-walled by current dagga laws

Conflicting legislation seen as holding back development of lucrative cannabis industry

A pipe dream — that is how legal experts have summed up the latest call to have all criminal records for the use, possession and trade in cannabis expunged, and for those jailed for these transgressions to be released immediately.



Trade union federation Cosatu and the department of rural development and agrarian reform this week presented their submissions on the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill to parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services...