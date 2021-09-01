TikTok bans popular ‘milk crate challenge’ amid injury concerns

The popular “milk crate challenge”, which has TikTok users stacking crates into a makeshift pyramid and attempting to climb across the structure, has been banned by the short video platform.

The ban comes in the wake of concerns among international health workers who took to social media to warn that the challenge could result in serious injuries to those who attempt it.

TikTok told TechCrunch, a US online technology news site: “TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our community guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behaviour whether online or off.”

A TikTok music content creator in SA, Jashen Govindsamy, told TimesLIVE: “I know TikTok is taking action on this and has been banning a lot of accounts of those who post anything relevant to that trend.

“TikTok has been monitoring all content recently due to the high number of reports for the crate challenge.

“Any video with the slightest bit of action or unintended violence in it will be removed and has resulted in a lot of creators in SA having their accounts banned.”

