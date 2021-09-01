Nelson Mandela Bay police wrap up Women’s Month campaign

“An abused woman needs to realise that she is never responsible for her abuser’s behaviour.

“You cannot control your partner’s choices — focus on yourself and your recovery.”

This was acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Thandiswa Kupiso’s message to the community at the closing of the police’s Women’s Month celebrations in the city.

Speaking to healthcare workers at Dora Nginza Hospital on Wednesday, as part of the police’s month-long campaign to share information on domestic violence and gender-based violence, Kupiso encouraged all women to support each other to fight the scourge of abuse and violence.

“Domestic violence cuts across all spheres and knows no boundaries.

“It also comes in different forms, namely physical, emotional and financial abuse.

“Some of the common excuses of victims remaining in abusive relationships are for financial reasons and for the sake of the children.

“Never compromise your sanity and safety.

“No woman should believe that there are no alternatives for getting out of a bad situation.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said empowerment and education campaigns would stretch beyond Women’s Month to defeat the scourge of abuse of women.

She said it was encouraging to see both men and women attending the event.

Kupiso also extended her appreciation to the health fraternity, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic and congratulated them on the sterling work they continued to do.

