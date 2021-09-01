Hearsay evidence ruled admissible in child porn trial

Hearsay evidence of a former investigating officer, in the case of a Gqeberha father facing a string of child pornography charges, was ruled admissible by the city’s regional court on Wednesday.



Statements penned by now deceased sergeant Delene Grobler-Koonin, who worked in the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS), that were used to obtain a search-and-seizure warrant at the home of the 46-year-old man were a topic of contention...