Cricket world pays glowing tribute to retiring Dale Steyn as ‘one of the greats’

Former Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn announced his retirement from all forms of the game this week, and the decision was met with glowing tributes as cricket lovers around the world celebrated his illustrious career.

“Steyn Remover” or “Phalaborwa Express”, as he is fondly known, walks away from the game as SA’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket and the second-highest across all formats.

In an international career that spanned more than 17 years, Steyn boasts 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for the Proteas and has retired one shy of 700 international wickets across all formats.

His 439 wickets in 93 Test matches put him in eighth place on the all-time list and he will be remembered as a master both of conventional and reverse swing, natural athleticism and extreme pace.

Steyn was elected the ICC Test Cricketer of the year in 2008, and this was the start of a period in which he was the world’s No 1 ranked bowler for an extended period of time. He also made the ICC Test team of the year for eight of the 10 years that followed.

“We have been singularly blessed by the quality of our fast bowlers over the past 30 years,” said Cricket SA (CSA) acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

“Most of them are household names wherever cricket is played. Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada, for instance, have the two best strike rates for bowlers who have taken more than 200 wickets in Test cricket.

“We are extremely proud of all of them for their contribution to the game here and abroad, and we wish Dale everything of the best as he moves on to the next chapter of his life.”

CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith, who was Steyn’s captain for most of his Test career, also paid tribute.

“Nobody who saw it will ever forget that memorable delivery of Dale’s that bowled England’s Michael Vaughan in his debut Test series in 2004 that announced him on the world stage as a special talent.

“He was my go-to bowler when the Proteas needed a major breakthrough. What made him so special was that he always produced the goods when it really counted. His role was critical in our Test series wins in England and Australia in 2008 and again in 2012 that enabled us to become the No 1 ranked team in the world.”

Former captain and teammate AB de Villiers was among the first to respond, and was joined by Rabada, who succeeded him as as SA’s pace spearhead.

“Great player, great man, amazing memories. You picked a good song to sign off my bud. Legend forever” said De Villiers.

“It’s been a pleasure to play alongside the GOAT. All the best for your future,” said Rabada.

Highly respected Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins congratulated Steyn for a phenomenal career.

“Congrats on a remarkable career. Set the standard for fast bowlers world round to follow for 20 years. No better competitor to watch in full flight. Enjoy retirement mate. All time great,” said Cummins.

Indian batting great Virender Sehwag joined in.

“Go well, great man. You were fire, one of the best the game has seen,” said Sehwag.

“Congrats on an unbelievable career Dalo. What you achieved in your career is something many would not even dream of trying to achieve. Wish you all the best in whatever life has in store for you,” said Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.