Tragic end to Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga’s birthday

Police still trying to piece together what happened in crash involving mayor that claimed two lives

By Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi - 30 August 2021

His birthday started off with a prayer of thanks and a wish to win the upcoming local government elections.

But about 30 minutes before his 44th birthday was over on Saturday, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga was involved in a car accident that killed two people...

