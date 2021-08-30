Tragic end to Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga’s birthday

Police still trying to piece together what happened in crash involving mayor that claimed two lives

PREMIUM

His birthday started off with a prayer of thanks and a wish to win the upcoming local government elections.



But about 30 minutes before his 44th birthday was over on Saturday, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga was involved in a car accident that killed two people...