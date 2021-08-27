Driver’s licence renewal grace period extended to March 31 2022: Mbalula

The grace period for the renewal of driver’s licences, temporary licences, professional driving permits and licences for those with learner licences has been extended again.

While the initial deadline was set for August 31, transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday said the grace period had been extended to March 31 2022.

Mbalula said this was to deal with a huge backlog caused by the closure of licensing centres due to Covid-19, corruption by transport department officials who booked and sold licence renewal slots and faulty equipment and systems at licensing centres.

Nationally more than 1.2m licences, out of a total of 2.8m expired licences, were yet to be renewed. This represents 42.4% non-renewal, with only 57.6% of all expired licences renewed.

Gauteng accounts for the largest backlog with 437,819 expired licences yet to be renewed out of 980,038 that have expired. This represented 44.6% non-renewal.

Mbalula called on motorists to try to secure dates to get their documents renewed, saying it would not be wise to wait until next year.

He was confident the issue will be resolved by next year.