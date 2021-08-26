SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint

The SABC has suspended a current affairs television show host after a female member of the production team lodged a complaint of inappropriate behaviour towards her.

TimesLIVE has learnt that Rams Mabote, a former Metro FM talk show host who now anchors Media and Society — a current affairs show airing between 9am and 10am on Sundays on DStv channel 404 — is alleged to have touched the female colleague inappropriately during preparations for the show on August 15.

In emails seen by TimesLIVE, SABC bosses this week effectively put Mabote on suspension after they asked him not to report for duty pending an investigation into the matter.

“In the wake of the complaint that I have received and the sensitivity of the matter, I have taken a decision that you may not report for duty at Media and Society with immediate effect until further notice. This includes all engagements regarding Media and Society that are scheduled this week. We shall engage the services of a stand-in presenter until the finalisation of the matter.

“We are due to discuss the matter and or incident during the coming week and we shall communicate the outcomes soonest. May I assure you that the matter is receiving urgent attention,” wrote SABC news and current affairs editor Mlunghisi Shivamba.

Mabote declined to comment when approached on Thursday.