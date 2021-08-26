Production to honour Charlotte Maxeke, other struggle stalwarts

Celebrating the power of women

To kick off its programme since being declared a cultural institution, the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex will pay tribute to struggle stalwart Charlotte Maxeke and other women during a multidisciplinary production next week.



The aim of the Charlotte Maxeke Tribute production was not only to honour the stalwart but also awaken her spirit in today’s generation of women while calling on men to stand against the abuse of women, director Luyanda Sidiya said...