Grade 8 pupil gets early taste of law and order

Being a crime fighter was not on the list of chosen career paths for 14-year-old Bloemendal resident Cleveland Williams, however, she has proudly taken on the task of being junior station commissioner.



The SA Police Service’s (SAPS) Junior Commissioner Project is aimed at ensuring safer schools and compliance with the Safer Schools Protocol agreed upon by the SAPS and the department of basic education in 2011...