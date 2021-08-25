Morgenhof wine estate auctioned for R52.25m to overseas phone bidder

The oldest property to be auctioned in SA, the 329-year-old Morgenhof wine estate in Stellenbosch, sold for R52.25m on Wednesday.

The identity of the overseas phone bidder was not immediately known.

Auctioneer Joff van Reenen said there had been huge foreign interest in the sale, including from America’s Napa Valley.

Buyers from 13 countries registered for the auction, including four bidders from the UK, 16 from elsewhere in Europe and others from China and India. Five bids were received for the property, starting at R40m.