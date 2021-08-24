Three men arrested in Makhanda for allegedly hijacking bakkie in Kariega

Three men were nabbed in possession of a hijacked vehicle in Makhanda two hours after it was reportedly stolen in Kariega.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said Makhanda K-9 unit members were conducting patrols at about 7pm on Sunday when they received a signal and the location of a vehicle that had allegedly been hijacked earlier in KwaNobuhle, in Kariega.

According to Nkohli, a few moments later, a blue Chevrolet bakkie was spotted in Beaufort Street in Makhanda and was pulled off the road.

“The three occupants were arrested and detained at the Makhanda SA Police Service for possession of suspected stolen property.

“The vehicle was seized for further investigation.

“The three men, aged between 19 and 43, are due to appear in the KwaNobuhle magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of hijacking and possession of stolen property,” Nkohli said. —

HeraldLIVE