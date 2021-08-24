The Rheenendal 15: A decade later, we remember
On the morning of August 24 2011, the lives of 14 young children came to a tragic end.
They were on their way to school when the bus in which they were travelling crashed.
The bus driver also died.
A decade later, we revisit the tragic accident.
THE TRAGIC TALE OF THE RHEENENDAL 15
Rheenendal bus crash — 10 years on
She can still hear the screams of terrified children as the bus swerved. Down the road is another mother, the ...
Bus monitor saved friend’s life
When a bus monitor saw the school bag of her six-year-old neighbour float past her, she grabbed onto it.
Bereaved mom became mother to the grieving
When Kathleen Wessels’ daughter died in a bus crash and she was called to identify her body at the morgue, she looked ...
The story of a little boy and his R1 coin
When little Andrew Pikaan appeared hesitant to go to school on the morning of August 24 2011, his grandmother coaxed ...
‘I don’t want sympathy, just someone to take responsibility’
“They were all here for the show because at the end of a show everyone leaves.”
Families recall fateful day and how the pain does not end. Read more: https://bit.ly/3grT2SA
When Kathleen Wessels’ daughter died in a bus crash and she was called to identify her body at the morgue, she looked up at the devastated parents around her and decided to put her own anguish aside to be their pillar of strength. Read more: https://bit.ly/3yaswD1
OPINION
Promises to help Rheenendal survivors must be kept
On the morning of August 24 2011, the lives of 14 young children came to an end.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.