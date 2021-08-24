News

The Rheenendal 15: A decade later, we remember

24 August 2021

On the morning of August 24 2011, the lives of 14 young children came to a tragic end.

They were on their way to school when the bus in which they were travelling crashed.

The bus driver also died.

A decade later, we revisit the tragic accident.

THE TRAGIC TALE OF THE RHEENENDAL 15

Rheenendal bus crash — 10 years on

She can still hear the screams of terrified children as the bus swerved. Down the road is another mother, the ...

Naziziphiwo Buso
Digital reporter
Bus monitor saved friend’s life

When a bus monitor saw the school bag of her six-year-old neighbour float past her, she grabbed onto it.

Naziziphiwo Buso
Digital reporter
Bereaved mom became mother to the grieving

When Kathleen Wessels’ daughter died in a bus crash and she was called to identify her body at the morgue, she looked ...

Naziziphiwo Buso
Digital reporter
The story of a little boy and his R1 coin

When little Andrew Pikaan appeared hesitant to go to school on the morning of August 24 2011, his grandmother coaxed ...

Naziziphiwo Buso
Digital reporter
‘I don’t want sympathy, just someone to take responsibility’

“They were all here for the show because at the end of a show everyone leaves.”

Naziziphiwo Buso
Digital reporter

Families recall fateful day and how the pain does not end. Read more: https://bit.ly/3grT2SA

When Kathleen Wessels’ daughter died in a bus crash and she was called to identify her body at the morgue, she looked up at the devastated parents around her and decided to put her own anguish aside to be their pillar of strength. Read more: https://bit.ly/3yaswD1

Promises to help Rheenendal survivors must be kept

On the morning of August 24 2011, the lives of 14 young children came to an end.

Editorial Comment
