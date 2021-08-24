The story of a little boy and his R1 coin
When little Andrew Pikaan appeared hesitant to go to school on the morning of August 24 2011, his grandmother coaxed him onto the school bus by handing him a R1 coin.
Hours later, after the horror crash, Andrew, 7, was found at the hospital, still clutching tightly to that same coin...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.