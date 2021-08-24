Bus monitor saved friend’s life
Backpack retrieved from the water turned out to have little Charmeldra Phambani attached to it
When a bus monitor saw the school bag of her six-year-old neighbour float past her, she grabbed onto it.
But when she lifted it out of the water, she inadvertently saved the little girl as well...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.